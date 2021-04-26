CAM 404 page

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Monday friends,

Today is the last day to support our latest submission of the Covid Art Museum website created together with Synchronized studio.

If you haven't yet had a chance to check the live version of the website — make sure to do it and don't miss a chance to submit any kind of creative work https://covidartmuseum.com/

This 404 page is designed to support the overall geometrical layout and bold typography direction while featuring some of the website loader's vibes.

If you like the website, please give us your vote on Awwwards.

Zhenyary cam
Rebound of
The Covid Art Museum
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
