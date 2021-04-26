Alexandra Melnikova

Solly

Solly fairytale beast evolution garden magic green leaf fantasy animal abstract story freehand drawing design character sketch procreate illustration freehand drawing
Fast sketch from my first Animal Series.
It’s a digital sketch for oil paintings, sculpture and for street art works.
www.Instagram.com/alexandra_melnickova
alexandramelnickova@gmail.com

