Shaig Muslum

Money Track - Application

Shaig Muslum
Shaig Muslum
  • Save
Money Track - Application minimal layout finance dailyuichallenge dailyui app design adobexd adobe xd ui ux track money design app
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Here is a sneak peek of my case study project which is about money tracking.

Stay tuned for more shots and some beautifully animated experiences.

Make sure that you hit the ❤️
Enjoy the Good Monday!

Shaig Muslum
Shaig Muslum

More by Shaig Muslum

View profile
    • Like