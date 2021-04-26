Mereba Website Concept

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi all! 👋
I've discovered Mereba's music last summer and have been wanting to design a landing page for her website ever since. I had a few ideas on how to go about it but ultimately ended up choosing this one.
If you're into r&b, soul, and hip hop, I would highly recommend that you check out her music! 🎼
Let me know what you think about this layout.
Check out my upcoming case studies on Behance. 💡
Thanks, bye! 😊
Used fonts: Eastman Grotesque, Neutro.
Photo credits: Luis Castro