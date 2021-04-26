Mereba Website Concept

Hi all! 👋

I've discovered Mereba's music last summer and have been wanting to design a landing page for her website ever since. I had a few ideas on how to go about it but ultimately ended up choosing this one.

If you're into r&b, soul, and hip hop, I would highly recommend that you check out her music! 🎼

Let me know what you think about this layout.

Check out my upcoming case studies on Behance. 💡

Thanks, bye! 😊

Used fonts: Eastman Grotesque, Neutro.

Photo credits: Luis Castro