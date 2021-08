Let's Design a Web App Dashboard in Figma (Tutorial)

Hello ๐Ÿ‘‹ I just finished a new video tutorial on how to create the following dashboard UI in Figma, hope this can be helpful for some of you out there ๐Ÿ™‚

๐ŸŽฅ https://youtu.be/nR-IsRwKgpo

๐Ÿ’Ž Source File: https://www.pierluigigiglio.com/freebie-vault