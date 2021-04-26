Pierluigi Giglio

Let's Design a Web App Dashboard in Figma (Tutorial)

Hello 👋 I just finished a new video tutorial on how to create the following dashboard UI in Figma, hope this can be helpful for some of you out there 🙂
🎥 https://youtu.be/nR-IsRwKgpo
💎 Source File: https://www.pierluigigiglio.com/freebie-vault

