OSD web design concept - #MadeWithPenpot

OSD web design concept - #MadeWithPenpot ux penpot interface design ui concept
UI design concept for Open Source Design, as a demo of what you can do with Penpot, a free, Open Source and collaborative platform for design and prototyping. SVG & low-code.

This demo is part of a new #MadeWithPenpot​​ by the Community Series. Share yours!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KH-ZOJvbQ28

Design: https://penpot.app​​​
Help: https://help.penpot.app​​
Contribute: https://github.com/penpot​​​

Follow Us:
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/penpotapp​​​
* Instagram: https://instagram.com/penpotapp​​​
* Github: https://github.com/penpot​​​
* Mastodon: https://fosstodon.org/@penpot/​

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
