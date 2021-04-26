The Swag Shop “Tradesman Edition” finally launched today, and what a day it was! We were joined by the incredible folks from the Georgia Youth Build Trade Academy as Killer Mike held a phenomenal round table with some of the most influential tradesmen in the Atlanta community, as well as three of their bright stars. I come from a tradesman background, as my dad has been a machinist for nearly 40 years. My time spent in his shop taught me so much, and influenced my design path more than any school. Keep an eye on these incredible young men in the months and years to come! I know I will. Special thanks to Mike, Kimm, Zoe, Shay and the entire team at The Swag Shop for this amazing opportunity, over 18 months in the making. Oh yeah, come by the Edgewood location and snag your gear!