Bar-Tabac

[🔊on] Just starting a new series called Scenes from France with this typical lovely rural bar-tabac. Swipe to see the photograph it’s based on by Raymond Depardon, a master of documentary who spent a lot of his life filming places and people of the french countryside.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
