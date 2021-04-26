Nick Liefhebber

Blue Point Brewing - Blueberry Ale

Blue Point Brewing - Blueberry Ale art patterns vector clean design fruit beer fruit pattern design pattern illustration craft brewery brewery blueberry ale blueberry beer art beer can beer branding craft beer beer
For the recent rebranding of Blue Point Brewing by Bardo Industries I was asked to create an illustration for Blueberry Ale. Capturing the fizzy freshness and aromas of the beer in an image. Blueberry Ale is one of their best selling beers in the brewpub. The burst of blueberry aroma in this crisp golden ale is second to none. Blueberry Ale is a go-to beer all year long.

More info and shots: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118134005/Blue-Point-Brewing-Blueberry-Ale

