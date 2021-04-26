Sasha Lupine

Wattpad girl

Sasha Lupine
Sasha Lupine
  •
Wattpad girl plant feminism illustrator branding character female character creative procreate flat illustration illustration


An illustrated character developed by me for the video for Wattpad - 90 million community of writers and readers. Was later animated by the wonderful Studio Feather.

