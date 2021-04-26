Hafidh Zufar

Food Commercial Design Idea

Hafidh Zufar
Hafidh Zufar
  • Save
Food Commercial Design Idea adobe illustrator adobe photoshop advertising poster commercial art commercial food and drink food minimal flat logo illustration typography vector branding design
Download color palette

I made a Food commercial poster, and i took the idea from Mc'Donald and Burger King commercial. I think it's good enough for a minimalist ad poster. So what do you think about this? I wanna hear your opinions.

Hafidh Zufar
Hafidh Zufar

More by Hafidh Zufar

View profile
    • Like