Sudish Hantal

Mars - Landing Page

Mars - Landing Page
This is a landing page design for planet Mars.
The primary C2A is to invite visitors to interact by asking questions related to Mars. Apart from that, a visitor has other options like checking stats, getting info about news and events, view a gallery of images and videos, or learn about various Mars missions.

