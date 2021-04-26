Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI - #020 - Location Tracker

Daily UI - #020 - Location Tracker
For the Location Tracker I went for a delivery app for a fictional ramen restaurant called 'Bowl Brothers'.

The design doesn't have much to it - I kept the colour scheme very muted and monochrome and used Inter for the fonts.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
