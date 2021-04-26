Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
nishantkumr

Brand The You Dribble

nishantkumr
nishantkumr
  • Save
Brand The You Dribble marketing agency flat logo design design logo brand identity branding
Download color palette

Brand The You is a website that focuses on empowering online coaches with
personal branded website, content strategy, and E-books so that they can position themselves as an authority in their field.

In making this concept “Brand The You” uses three elements, namely Letter B,
Pointing Finger, and Analytics.

hand and Letter B impression. This concept is the foundation in making visuals to
be able to convey messages and impressions and Brand The You image to the audience

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
nishantkumr
nishantkumr

More by nishantkumr

View profile
    • Like