Brand The You Dribble

Brand The You is a website that focuses on empowering online coaches with
personal branded website, content strategy, and E-books so that they can position themselves as an authority in their field.
In making this concept “Brand The You” uses three elements, namely Letter B,
Pointing Finger, and Analytics.
hand and Letter B impression. This concept is the foundation in making visuals to
be able to convey messages and impressions and Brand The You image to the audience