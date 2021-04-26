Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Viktar Milasheuski

MyNewsFeed - logo animation

Viktar Milasheuski
Viktar Milasheuski
  • Save
MyNewsFeed - logo animation after effects logodesign logo motion design school motion design logo animation animation
Download color palette

Made some changes to this animation and decided to repost it. I think now it looks much smoother and more dynamic.
Small details in transitions are very important!

Viktar Milasheuski
Viktar Milasheuski

More by Viktar Milasheuski

View profile
    • Like