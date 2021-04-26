A Platform For Movies and TV Shows!

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is another illustration from the series of one of our projects - an entertainment or movie platform. The illustration is one of its website pages where users can know about the platform, the #trending movies and TV #shows, and its app.
Talking about the website, well, it is entirely designed and developed by us on #Drupal. Besides, we have also developed their app which is built on #Flutter technology.
If you want to know more about this project or wish to create a website or mobile app, connect with us now!
