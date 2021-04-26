Krista

Queuing app UX/UI

Krista
Krista
  • Save
Queuing app UX/UI grocery mobile design virtual queue queue app design ui ux
Download color palette

Queuing app concept project to develop my skills. I have done full UX research, wireframing and testing until I've come to the final version of the app design.

Let me know what you think!

Want to get in touch? Contact me via email kristakrievina@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Krista
Krista

More by Krista

View profile
    • Like