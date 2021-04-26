Fireproof materials - e-shop

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Redesign of the e-shop with fireproof materials, focused on its best possible functionality and performance.
Thanks to a detailed analysis of the client's solution, we decided to keep his old solution and use features that are attractive to his clients in order to maximize his profitability.
Thanks to the fact that we did not have to create a whole new base of the site, we were able to use this time to best improve the user experience and fix bugs.