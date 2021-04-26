Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zuzana Mrázová

Fireproof materials - e-shop

Redesign of the e-shop with fireproof materials, focused on its best possible functionality and performance.

Thanks to a detailed analysis of the client's solution, we decided to keep his old solution and use features that are attractive to his clients in order to maximize his profitability.

Thanks to the fact that we did not have to create a whole new base of the site, we were able to use this time to best improve the user experience and fix bugs.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
I want to make users happy.

