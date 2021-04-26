Rifan Heyn

Job Listing Platform

Job Listing Platform uiux user experience user interface rooster job seeker job search job listing hiring platform illustration app uxdesign uidesign ux ui
Download color palette

Rooster is a platform which helps business with a smooth hiring process with a lot of features built-in.

This is the redesign of the job listing page on Rooster.

The Illustrations used on these are taken from Freepik Storyset

