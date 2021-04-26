Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spendwise Landing Page

Spendwise Landing Page web app webdesign landing page illustrator design graphic design
This shot is for the landing page of a small NextJS app I made. Here's the hosted link: https://budget-tracker-cs3.vercel.app/

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
