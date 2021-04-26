Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Griflow Infosoft

Spotify macOS Redesign #dark ui chat app week of the year challenge app design web template web player hottest play music ios os mac spotify light dark
Hi Friends 👋

Very happy to start this year by sharing my exploration on Uplabs. Today I want to share the Spotify macOS Redesign #dark. I created it simple with a dark theme. What do you think about it?

also available in Light theme

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Press "Like Button" if you love it.

----------------

Make your project more awesome!

Connect with us : info.griflow@gmail.com

Instagram : griflow_graphics

