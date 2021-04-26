🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Friends 👋
Very happy to start this year by sharing my exploration on Uplabs. Today I want to share the Spotify macOS Redesign #dark. I created it simple with a dark theme. What do you think about it?
also available in Light theme
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "Like Button" if you love it.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : info.griflow@gmail.com
Instagram : griflow_graphics