Caleb ⁠— Abstract Onion
ConvertKit

Hand-drawn Icons

Caleb ⁠— Abstract Onion
ConvertKit
Caleb ⁠— Abstract Onion for ConvertKit
Hand-drawn Icons pastels creators earthy iconography newsletter hand lettering hand drawn branding icon
Download color palette
  1. abstract-onion-convertkit-icons-dribbble-0.png
  2. abstract-onion-convertkit-icons-dribbble - 1.png

Some recent icon explorations for our new Paid Newsletter feature page. We have always been huge on hand-drawn elements for the ConvertKit brand as it evokes an earthy creative feeling.

Now, we are trying this out with our iconography!

Here's a link to our new page: https://convertkit.com/paid-newsletter

