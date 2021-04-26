Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charu Arya

Daily UI 003 :: Landing Page

Charu Arya
Charu Arya
  • Save
Daily UI 003 :: Landing Page
Download color palette

Landing page for a volunteer-based organisation that works to get surplus food from restaurants to the less fortunate sections of society.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Charu Arya
Charu Arya

More by Charu Arya

View profile
    • Like