Aauriaa Design By AM

Music + Podcast App UI Design

Aauriaa Design By AM
Aauriaa Design By AM
  • Save
Music + Podcast App UI Design design app uxinspiration uiinspiration uxdesigner uidesigner uxdesign uidesign ux ui
Download color palette

Hi guys! What’s up?

Presenting a Home + Music + Podcast UI design concept here.

Tool: Adobe

What do you think? Let me know in the comment 👇Any constructive criticism is welcome!

Press L if you like this design.

Welcome to connect via instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aauriaadesign.uiux/

Cheers,
Akshay

Aauriaa Design By AM
Aauriaa Design By AM

More by Aauriaa Design By AM

View profile
    • Like