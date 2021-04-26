About – darshan.design

Here's the about page of my fresh new portfolio website.

___________________________________________________________________________

Learn product design from my curated list of resources 👇🏼

productdisrupt.com

Subscribe to my mailing list to get design resources, latest updates and occasional announcements from me 👇🏼

darshangajara.ck.page

Watch and learn from the interviews with Consistent Creators 👇🏼

youtube.com/darshangajara

Join me on my adventures on darshan.design

Twitter • LinkedIn • Instagram