POSTO. B2B Restaurant Management Platform

Hi Dribbble!
Meet - POSTO! It's a B2B system for a convenient reporting system for restaurants and cafes.
POSTO is a unified system of sales, kitchen, personal and financial management. With it, the speed of data processing increases in time, allowing data to be stored in a cloud or locally, receiving all information online.
📮Want to say hi?
Drop us a few lines at hello@phenomenon-studio.com
Stay tuned with our updates at
Behance | Instagram | Facebook