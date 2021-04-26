Repaipad Remote app

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Onboarding section of Repairpad Remote app.
The underlying idea is to give a sense of putting the pieces back, in order to recreate a functioning whole, one piece.
The app utilizes a twofold strategy:
- Connect customer with Repair-shops through a Repair Channel
- Embrace the Right to Repair in order to inform customers pro or against repairs.
Please hit 'L' button if you like this one! Thanks!
More info on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/115624773/Repairpad-Remote-App