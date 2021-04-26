Repaipad Remote app

Onboarding section of Repairpad Remote app.

The underlying idea is to give a sense of putting the pieces back, in order to recreate a functioning whole, one piece.

The app utilizes a twofold strategy:

- Connect customer with Repair-shops through a Repair Channel

- Embrace the Right to Repair in order to inform customers pro or against repairs.



