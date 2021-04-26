Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mathijs Boogaert

GoalGetter Planner Open

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert
  • Save
GoalGetter Planner Open ringbinder inside print qrcode chart boogaert mathijs tyse design agenda calander planner goalgetters getter goal
Download color palette

GoalGetters Planner Open

Here is a closer look at the inside of the GoalGetter planner I got to design. This agenda type planner gives you all the room to fully plan out your next 3 months.
I had the pleasure of designing this planner from start to finish, implementing my own creative ideas to make the planner even better.

Interested in getting the planner? Go to their Website

Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
Press "L" if you like it.

My Portfolio | Behance

By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert

More by Mathijs Boogaert

View profile
    • Like