Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Professor Vector

"One Of A Kind Song" Icon Illustrations Set

Professor Vector
Professor Vector
Hire Me
  • Save
"One Of A Kind Song" Icon Illustrations Set guitar musical notes musical instruments sound music production music graphic design icon design icon illustration
Download color palette

Hey, everyone!

For your attention my new Dribbble shot that showcases the icon illustration set which is a part of a Behance project that I've recently posted in my portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116172575/One-Of-A-Kind-Song-Co-Brand-Illustrations-Logo

I would be happy to hear your thoughts on a designs,
Many thanks for your attention!

Professor Vector
Professor Vector
Hey, let's collaborate & do some Magic!
Hire Me

More by Professor Vector

View profile
    • Like