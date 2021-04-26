Jared Omotayo Amare Website

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Sneak peek at Jared's website 🤖
Some months ago, a great friend of mine asked me if I could design a personal website for him. The idea would be to help him take his career to another level, promoting himself and trying to get some freelance jobs in order to have more flexibility.
Stay tuned for more 👀