HC Admiral

HC Admiral sport khl hockey logo hockey sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports q10
Logo of the hockey club Admiral from the KHL.

The corporate identity potential has been expanded and has got a fresh look, with the new lettering being presented as well. Special attention was paid to the alternative logo — ‛Rose of the Winds’.

More details here: https://quberten.com/hc-admiral-logo

