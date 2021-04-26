Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katrin

Donor helper app

Katrin
Katrin
  • Save
Donor helper app illustration design app web ux ui donor helper blood medical app donor
Download color palette

Hello!
This is my first mobile application.
This appcan make life easier for donors and people who need of blood transfusions.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Katrin
Katrin

More by Katrin

View profile
    • Like