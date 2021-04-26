Michael Ajah

Landing Page For Loan App

Michael Ajah
Michael Ajah
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page For Loan App sme loan landing page ui landing page uid web uxui ux ui design dailui
Download color palette

This is from a loan app project I'm currently working on

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Michael Ajah
Michael Ajah
3 years+ solving usability problems one design at a time
Hire Me

More by Michael Ajah

View profile
    • Like