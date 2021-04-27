Karol Witkowski

Biuti.pl – Mobile-first platform build

Biuti.pl – Mobile-first platform build nineties sticker ecommerce ux ui bold marketplace feminist urban hologram holographic foil holographic holo beauty girlpower
Hello 👋

I want to share a few shots from the platform that I prepared. The goal was to build a mobile-first digital marketplace connecting customers with beauty professionals in the most convenient way.

I worked on that project with Michał Sikora.

You can find a full case study here

