Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daria Bosenko

Microwave Control App

Daria Bosenko
Daria Bosenko
  • Save
Microwave Control App dish dishes microwave control microwave oven microwave smarthome smart home ux design ux ui design mobile app mobile ui minimal interface flat design
Download color palette

If you like this work and you plan to create a cool project write to me, I'm available for new creations!
Behance
LinkedIn
Telegram

Daria Bosenko
Daria Bosenko

More by Daria Bosenko

View profile
    • Like