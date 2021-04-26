Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Igor Pavlov

Philadelphia Museum of Art - Website (UX/UI)

Igor Pavlov
Igor Pavlov
  • Save
Philadelphia Museum of Art - Website (UX/UI) website ux ui museum gallery art
Download color palette

The essence of the project was to make website for the art gallery that could contain information about both the gallery itself and the services it provides. The main requirements were creative visuals and the availability of information.
Please rate the work with a comment and a like 🥰
Check Full View on Link 👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118248435/Philadelphia-Museum-of-Art-Website-%28UXUI%29

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Igor Pavlov
Igor Pavlov

More by Igor Pavlov

View profile
    • Like