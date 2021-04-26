Omnisearch - A unified search experience

Hello Dribbblers,

We are launching a brand new feature of Omnisearch to our Cliff.ai platform to make our user’s experience amazingly awesome by adding few striking features to the search bar.

The search bar is considered to be the most primary feature as it helps in navigating across the whole website. So we planned to make it more interesting for our users to go from one page to another in an extremely easy way.

We have multiple sections in our Omnisearch. This page is about showing the entities and the recently viewed items. Also, we have added a footer to add basic instructions to navigate across the Omnisearch.

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!