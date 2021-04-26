Omnisearch - A unified search experience

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
We are launching a brand new feature of Omnisearch to our Cliff.ai platform to make our user’s experience amazingly awesome by adding few striking features to the search bar.
The search bar is considered to be the most primary feature as it helps in navigating across the whole website. So we planned to make it more interesting for our users to go from one page to another in an extremely easy way.
We have multiple sections in our Omnisearch. This page is about showing the entities and the recently viewed items. Also, we have added a footer to add basic instructions to navigate across the Omnisearch.
Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!