Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anatoly Sazonov
Mabbly

Fensolvi – Little a Little Longer Content Hub Illustrations

Anatoly Sazonov
Mabbly
Anatoly Sazonov for Mabbly
  • Save
Fensolvi – Little a Little Longer Content Hub Illustrations playful yellow blue family kids illustration handwritten geometric shapes character children
Download color palette

Brand illustrations for Fensolvi’s content hub, Little a Little Longer. Through a unified color palette, soft illustration style, and dynamic patterns, we created a set of illustrations that can grow and flex with the brand while being ownable and unique within the industry.

Check it live: https://littlealittlelonger.tolmar.com/

Mabbly
Mabbly

More by Mabbly

View profile
    • Like