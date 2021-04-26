Mark S.

Mace Game Asset

Mace Game Asset weapon stylized lowpoly illustration blender 3drender 3dmodeling 3dillustration 3dart
My first try creating a game asset. Inspired by Baldi Konijn (Centaur Viking).

