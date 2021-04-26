Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wayflyer

State of eCommerce Report 2020

Wayflyer
Wayflyer
  • Save
State of eCommerce Report 2020 survey report app ecommerce
Download color palette

In this report, we're exploring emerging trends, uncovering new insights, and highlighting the key challenges for small eCommerce businesses. Learn more and download:
https://www.wayflyer.com/news/2020-state-of-ecommerce-report

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Wayflyer
Wayflyer
We help eCommerce founders grow their companies

More by Wayflyer

View profile
    • Like