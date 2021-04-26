Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandra Nikolaeva

Esquire Magazine App

Alexandra Nikolaeva
Alexandra Nikolaeva
Esquire Magazine App animation ios design app tablet app tablet news magazine uiux ux ui
Hello, guys! 👋

I want to present my new shot. This is a concept of the Esquire magazine app. Hope you like it!

Feel free to give me some feedback. Thanks! 💜

All materials are taken from esquire.ru and belong to their owners. Photo and text materials are used only for non-commercial purposes.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Alexandra Nikolaeva
Alexandra Nikolaeva

