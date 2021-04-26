10k Followers | Dribbble

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Alhamdulillah Dribbblers,
Finally one of my wishes comes true! I have reached 10k followers! 🎉 This is a huge milestone and I have no words for it. Truly blessed to reach this amount of design family.
Thanks to everyone who boosted my confidence. You guys inspire me to design every day.
