Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117985275/The-Mandalorian-website

More work on Behance: https://www.behance.net/michael-design

Contact: michael-design@mail.ru

The design of the service for viewing the TV series The Mandalorian and detailed information on this series. The service allows you to quickly and conveniently view the selected series, and the information you are interested in, as the analysis was performed and the user-friendly and easy-to-use interface was made.