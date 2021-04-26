Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Balint Tormasi

Ladurée - The Louvre Collection Brand Guidelines

Balint Tormasi
Balint Tormasi
Hire Me
  • Save
Ladurée - The Louvre Collection Brand Guidelines minimal bakery logotype badge design vector art branding brand identity brand design brand guide brand guidelines guidelines style guide brand book color palette layout design typeface typography illustration building redesign
Ladurée - The Louvre Collection Brand Guidelines minimal bakery logotype badge design vector art branding brand identity brand design brand guide brand guidelines guidelines style guide brand book color palette layout design typeface typography illustration building redesign
Ladurée - The Louvre Collection Brand Guidelines minimal bakery logotype badge design vector art branding brand identity brand design brand guide brand guidelines guidelines style guide brand book color palette layout design typeface typography illustration building redesign
Ladurée - The Louvre Collection Brand Guidelines minimal bakery logotype badge design vector art branding brand identity brand design brand guide brand guidelines guidelines style guide brand book color palette layout design typeface typography illustration building redesign
Ladurée - The Louvre Collection Brand Guidelines minimal bakery logotype badge design vector art branding brand identity brand design brand guide brand guidelines guidelines style guide brand book color palette layout design typeface typography illustration building redesign
Ladurée - The Louvre Collection Brand Guidelines minimal bakery logotype badge design vector art branding brand identity brand design brand guide brand guidelines guidelines style guide brand book color palette layout design typeface typography illustration building redesign
Ladurée - The Louvre Collection Brand Guidelines minimal bakery logotype badge design vector art branding brand identity brand design brand guide brand guidelines guidelines style guide brand book color palette layout design typeface typography illustration building redesign
Download color palette
  1. laduree_dr_01.jpg
  2. laduree_dr_02.jpg
  3. laduree_dr_03.jpg
  4. laduree_dr_04.jpg
  5. laduree_dr_05.jpg
  6. laduree_dr_06.jpg
  7. laduree_dr_07.jpg

Hey everyone!

The Louvre Collection is a Packaging Design & Web Design Concept that I've created for the French luxury bakery and sweets maker house Ladurée.

Check out the full project on Behance

You can share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot. :)
Thank you!

Balint Tormasi
Balint Tormasi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Balint Tormasi

View profile
    • Like