Jasmin Winiarski

Pixel Moon

Jasmin Winiarski
Jasmin Winiarski
Pixel Moon photoshop purple illustration 8bit moon pixelart pixel
A fun little pixel artwork I did. I've never done anything like this but I love pixelart so I thought I'd give it a go. It's definitely harder than you'd think, especially because I started without any sketches.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Jasmin Winiarski
Jasmin Winiarski

