Michael POTEMKIN

The Mandalorian - website

Michael POTEMKIN
Michael POTEMKIN
  • Save
The Mandalorian - website starwars interaction mobile design hero movie lucasfilm disney web design ux ui
Download color palette

Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117985275/The-Mandalorian-website
More work on Behance: https://www.behance.net/michael-design
Contact: michael-design@mail.ru

The design of the service for viewing the TV series The Mandalorian and detailed information on this series. The service allows you to quickly and conveniently view the selected series, and the information you are interested in, as the analysis was performed and the user-friendly and easy-to-use interface was made.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Michael POTEMKIN
Michael POTEMKIN

More by Michael POTEMKIN

View profile
    • Like