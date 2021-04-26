Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitriy Dzendo

Predator with wings logo

Dmitriy Dzendo
Dmitriy Dzendo
Hire Me
  • Save
Predator with wings logo logotype buy logo animal logo branding panther tiger winged beast predator
Download color palette

If you need a custom logo design for your company, feel free to contact me.

My social accounts:
Instagram | Behance | Logolounge | facebook |

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Dmitriy Dzendo
Dmitriy Dzendo
Freelance Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Dmitriy Dzendo

View profile
    • Like