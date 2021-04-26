Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Advanced Food Safety Illustrations

Advanced Food Safety Illustrations global factory genomics artificialintelligence ai data food safety food artwork vector illustration illustrator
  1. cg-il-04.png
  2. cg-il-05.png
  3. cg-il-06.png
  4. cg-il-07.png

Series of illustrations for social media content revolving around ideas of advanced use of AI and predictive modelling to improve food safety, food traceability, security of the food supply chain and advanced use of AI&genomics in the factory environment.

