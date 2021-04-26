🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello, guys 👋
Let's take a look 👀 at the new shot together - here we wanted to show that the most important things can be shown on the first screen. In Coinless, for example, you can calculate the full value of a loan in a couple of clicks. Easy!
Have a good day and don't forget to press 'L' if you like the work ✨
Would you like to work together? Email us: hello@theping.me
