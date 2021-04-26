Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Isidora

Nutrition Mobile App

Isidora
Isidora
  • Save
Nutrition Mobile App health app nutrition mobile app uiux mobile design app adobexd adobephotoshop
Download color palette

Hi guys, this is my lates shot of a nutrition app for mobile. The idea is to make food preparation and calorie intake much easier for everyone.
Feel free to leave your comments and suggestions.

Find me on Behance for more details
https://www.behance.net/isidoravulic1

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Isidora
Isidora

More by Isidora

View profile
    • Like